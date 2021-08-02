Brokerages Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 183.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kellogg by 263.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.51. 17,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.