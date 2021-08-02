Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $60.27

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $23,949,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

