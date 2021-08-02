Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target at $99.80

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MSGE stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

