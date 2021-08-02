Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) PT at GBX 470.25

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 470.25 ($6.14).

MGGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

LON:MGGT traded up GBX 265.90 ($3.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 735 ($9.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,451,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -18.02.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

