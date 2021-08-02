Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) PT at GBX 470.25

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 470.25 ($6.14).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGGT. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of MGGT traded up GBX 265.90 ($3.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 735 ($9.60). The stock had a trading volume of 17,451,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,879. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 758 ($9.90).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

