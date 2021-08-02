Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $65.22

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 12,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

