Brokerages Set RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target at $20.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

RBB traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,718. The stock has a market cap of $465.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

