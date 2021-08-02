Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target at $85.80

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XMTR stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 168,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,310. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

