Brokers Offer Predictions for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 36.91%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CNOB opened at $26.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

