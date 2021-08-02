Brokers Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – American Capital Partners lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $226.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,968,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

