Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 236,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 111,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91,819 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$82.39 during trading on Monday. 24,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.