Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 930,031 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,040,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after buying an additional 2,202,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.61. 419,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241,140. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

