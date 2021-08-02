Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 404,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.79% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.98. 2,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,663. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $122.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07.

