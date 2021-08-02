Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $13.95 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

