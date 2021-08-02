Brookstone Capital Management Takes $26.52 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.10. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.