BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in July

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,955,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,550,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.35 on Monday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.