Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BURBY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. 11,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

