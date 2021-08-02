Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. 161,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of -2.10.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

