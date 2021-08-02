C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. The company is benefiting from favorable market conditions, such as increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. Its efforts to reward shareholders are impressive. In the first half of 2021, the company returned around $426 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Additionally, we are optimistic about the company’s acquisition of freight forwarding company Combinex Holding to strengthen its European Surface Transportation business. However, escalating purchased transportation costs have the potential to limit its bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. The company’s weak liquidity position is also concerning. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of C.H. Robinson have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,317 shares of company stock worth $2,125,667. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

