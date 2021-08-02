C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Jolie Siegel Sells 12,500 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 304,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,985. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCCC. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

