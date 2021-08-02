C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Stewart Fisher Sells 18,104 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 304,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,985. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 214.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.