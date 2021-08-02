C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Stewart Fisher Sells 18,104 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 304,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,985. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 214.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

