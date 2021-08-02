Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.140-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.760 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

