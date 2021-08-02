Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.56 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.85. 13,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,275. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.35.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.