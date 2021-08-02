CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Tops $0.85

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $157,405.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00138777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.30 or 0.99990660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00842737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,001,462 coins and its circulating supply is 4,946,077 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

