Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CALM stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.47 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

