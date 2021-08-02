Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $2.89 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.