California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $202,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

