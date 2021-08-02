California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 149.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $117,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAF stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

