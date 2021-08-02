California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.