California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

RPAI opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

