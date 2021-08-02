California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

