Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Shares of CPT opened at $149.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.