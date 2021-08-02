Canaccord Genuity Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$115.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.