Canaccord Genuity Raises Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target to $30.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $461.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

