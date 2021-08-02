Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after buying an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 155,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 103,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.75. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

