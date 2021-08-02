Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.23 Million in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 126,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.