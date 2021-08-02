Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 17,238 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 296,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First American Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 203,690 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of FAF opened at $67.31 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

