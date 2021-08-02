Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 46,697 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,697 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 101,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

