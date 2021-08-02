Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.59 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Knowles as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

