Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,881 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Cameco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,711,000 after buying an additional 932,088 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 946,907 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cameco by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after buying an additional 477,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

