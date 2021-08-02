Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 548.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

