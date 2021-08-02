Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Cowen

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 41.46%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.