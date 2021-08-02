Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Director Purchases C$341,563.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.01. 126,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,485. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.05 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.96.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWB. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

