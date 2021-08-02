Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$39.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.96. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

