Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.29 ($73.28).

Shares of COK stock opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Thursday. Cancom has a 52-week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52-week high of €57.25 ($67.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.99.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

