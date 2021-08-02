Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($5.60) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.67). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.