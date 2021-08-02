Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.81 on Monday. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

