Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.18.

Capital Power stock opened at C$42.30 on Friday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$27.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.57. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 117.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

