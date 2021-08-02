Cappasity Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $320,024.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00821170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

