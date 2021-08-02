Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

